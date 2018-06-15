Upstream oil and gas firm Echo Energy on Friday announced its intention to accelerate its drilling programme at the Fraccion D asset following a successfully extended test on well CSo-85. The AIM traded company said it will drill the CSo 111-I well at the asset, targeting a total gross prospective resource of 18.8bn cubic feet of gas, confirming existing contingent resources of 19.0bn cubic feet. The decision to drill the CSo 111-I well effectively substitutes the firm's plan to drill the Los ...

