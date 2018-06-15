US stocks opened to losses on Friday as relations between the US and China soured again, renewing fears of a trade war. At 1600 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.85% to 24.961.26, while the S&P 500 had lost 0.44% to 2,770.13 and the Nasdaq dropped 0.42% to 7,728.65 after China vowed to retaliate quickly following news that Donald Trump had approved $50bn-worth of tariffs on the import of goods from China. The approval followed a 90-minute meeting on Thursday of Senior White House ...

