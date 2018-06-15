SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. - AKER

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. ("Akers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKER). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Akers and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 21, 2018, Akers announced that it was unable to timely file its quarterly report for the first quarter of 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), citing a continuing review of the "characterization of certain revenue recognition items". On this news, Akers's share price fell $0.06, or 8.93%, to close at $0.60 on May 22, 2018. On May 29, 2018, Akers issued a press release announcing the resignation of Akers's founder, Dr. Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D., as a director of the Company. On this news, Akers's share price fell $0.20, or 33.58%, to close at $0.39 on May 29, 2018.

On June 1, 2018, Akers filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC, stating that Dr. Akers "has not been fully cooperative" with the Company's review of certain revenue recognition items. Then, on June 5, 2018, Akers filed a Form 8-K/A, amending the current report filed on June 1, 2018, and appending as an exhibit a letter on behalf of Dr. Akers, signed by the law firm Bochetto & Lentz, P.C. The letter asserted, in part, that the Company's earlier characterization of Dr. Akers as "uncooperative" was "false", "totally misleading", and "utterly disingenuous". On this news, Akers's share price fell $0.03, or 5.07%, to close at $0.46 on June 6, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980