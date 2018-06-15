SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of China Zenix Auto International Limited - ZX

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Zenix Auto International Limited ("China Zenix" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether China Zenix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 15, 2018, China Zenix announced receipt of a delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange, effective June 14, 2018. China Zenix advised investors that "[t]he delisting decision was made by the NYSE staff in relation to a review of the trading of the Company's stock during certain periods in 2015 and 2016 when its stock price fell below the NYSE minimum price requirement."

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

