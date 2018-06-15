Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Investors Day at Sky Ranch

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) ("Pure Cycle" or the "Company") announced today that it will host an Investors Day at Sky Ranch on July 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

Development of the Company's initial phase of its Master Planned Community known as Sky Ranch is progressing well and the Company would like to give investors a first-hand look at this exciting development. Sky Ranch is a new Master Planned Community along the I-70 corridor which will include approximately 5,000 new connections of single-family detached homes, paired duplex homes, multifamily apartments, and over 150 acres of commercial, retail and industrial development. In addition to highlighting the development of its lots, the Company will showcase the expansion of its water and wastewater utility services at Sky Ranch.

"We are very proud of meeting our milestones on developing lots in our initial phase of Sky Ranch and would like for investors to have the opportunity to see first-hand this development under construction," commented Mark Harding, President and CEO. "Denver's housing market continues to be among the top housing markets in the country and area statistics continue to emphasize a significant undersupply of entry-level affordable housing product, which we seek to target," continued Mr. Harding. "Sky Ranch's land development, as well as our water and wastewater expansions, are key assets in our portfolio, and we welcome investors to "kick the tires" and see this project first-hand," commented Mr. Harding.

Investors interested in participating should RSVP to the Company so that it can arrange logistics.

Company Information

Pure Cycle owns land and water assets in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. Pure Cycle provides water and wastewater services to customers located in the Denver metropolitan area, including the design, construction, operation and maintenance of water and wastewater systems.

Additional information including our recent press releases and Annual Reports are available at www.purecyclewater.com , or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, at 303-292-3456 or at info@purecyclewater.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The words "anticipate," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results include, without limitation, delays in obtaining required governmental approvals; unexpected costs and delays in completing finished lots; the demand for housing in the Denver metropolitan area; the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K; and those factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statements and documents filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

