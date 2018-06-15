Intralinks to Keynote M&A Advisor Global Corporate Growth Summit Event

Todd Partridge, Vice President of Product Marketing & Strategy, to host keynote conversation.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intralinks, the world's leading virtual data room (VDR) provider, announced today that Todd Partridge, Vice President of Product Marketing & Strategy, will host a keynote conversation on financial services in the technological revolution at the M&A Advisor Global Corporate Growth Summit event in New York City on Monday, June 18.

The Summit is an exclusive, invitation-only forum for C-suite executives, technology innovators, M&A dealmakers and corporate development, investment and finance professionals.

In his address, "Out in Front - Financial Services in the 4th Industrial Revolution," Partridge will examine disruptive technologies in the capital markets space; the relationship between big tech companies and the financial services industry; the impact of a changing regulatory landscape; and other topics.

R. Jesse McWaters, Financial Innovation Lead for the World Economic Forum, will join Partridge for the conversation. Danil Kerimi, who serves as head of Technology Industries and Global Technology Policy for the World Economic Forum, will introduce the session.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented era of technology and process innovation across the world's dealmaking, private markets, and banking and securities ecosystems," said Partridge. "The applicability of security-focused technologies, such as blockchain, and artificial intelligence capabilities to M&A processes, such as due diligence, continue to create tremendous opportunities. I look forward to sharing thoughts and exchanging ideas with community leaders."

In addition to the session hosted by Partridge and McWaters, the Summit's agenda includes presentations on the future of mergers and acquisitions, globalization and transnational dealmaking, the impact of blockchain, the Internet of Things (IOT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, robotics and cybersecurity. The program also includes an awards ceremony.

