New earthquake detection system is effective and affordable

Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2018) - Avcom Systems, a Coquitlam electronics manufacturing company, develops earthquake early warning systems for homes, schools and businesses which will give extra time to seek shelter from earthquakes.

The Avcom system is a vast improvement over existing systems which detect the initial Primary Wave of an earthquake which precede the more powerful and destructive Secondary Waves.

"Our years of experience in this field, providing commercial seismic products, has led to the development of this new affordable earthquake detection system which makes it possible to protect homes, schools, hospitals, malls and major transportation systems from the perils of earthquakes," said the company, announcing the new product.

Avcom Systems Inc., based in Coquitlam, B.C., cut its teeth developing vertical and horizontal ground movement detection systems for industrial applications such as office buildings, factories, emergency services and other installations.

The new system will also instantly shut off gas valves, water lines, elevators, automatic doors and other equipment which can cause serious problems in earthquakes.

Avcom's system is already at work providing advance warning for fire departments, rail and transit authorities, and other facilities such as the Gemini Observatory in Chile and NASA in California.

