sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 16.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,40 Euro		+0,05
+2,13 %
WKN: A1XFBJ ISIN: JE00BG6L7297 Ticker-Symbol: 1B9 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOHOO.COM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOOHOO.COM PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,365
2,46
15.06.
2,38
2,41
15.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOOHOO.COM PLC
BOOHOO.COM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOOHOO.COM PLC2,40+2,13 %