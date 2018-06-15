Syte, the premier visual search provider for retail, announced today that it has been shortlisted for two awards from the prestigious Tech. Awards, powered by Retail Week. Syte is in the running for "Tech Supplier of the Year" and "Tech Collaboration of the Year" for their partnership with the UK retail giant, boohoo. These awards uniquely shine a spotlight on members of the retail world that work behind the scenes-the tech providers.

"We see a true partner in Syte, a company that we believe has the best tech in its field, as well as the imagination and innovation to create real industry-changing products," says Andrew Thomson, boohoo's eCommerce Director.

In the year since Retail Week's last Tech. Awards, technology's role in the retail industry has changed dramatically. Retail tech innovation is no longer seen as a superfluous feature, but as an absolute necessity to stay relevant in today's fiercely competitive climate.

There is no better example of what innovation in the tech sector can do for business than UK retailer, boohoo. Boohoo recently reported that Q1 revenue is up 53 percent, proving that their willingness to adopt new tech, paired with their deep understanding of their Millennial and Gen Z shoppers, pays off.

"It's a rare joy to work with a company, such as boohoo, that despite their size and success, has not lost their excitement and hunger for true innovation. We are very honored for Syte to share this recognition with boohoo," says Syte's Co-founder CMO, Lihi Pinto Fryman.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on September 13th, 2018.

