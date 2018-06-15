i-House.com Adds Chief Strategy Officer & Advisor to Growing North American Team

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / i-House.com, the leading real estate blockchain marketplace for investors and developers, announced new appointments to its executive team: Bryce Clemmer as Chief Strategy Officer and Adam Cole Jacobs as Advisor. Both join the company during a period of growth and bring several years of expertise from the blockchain and real estate industries to i-House.com.

Clemmer is a seasoned blockchain/crypto entrepreneur who has founded, advised and invested in several disruptive technology companies. He first became involved in the blockchain and digital currency space in 2010. In 2012, Bryce founded Vadio which had more than 120 million monthly users and was the first video distribution platform that allowed music streaming services to incorporate music videos into their audio streams in real-time. Bryce was also an integral part of launching the first-generation iPhone at Apple and was part of the MIT/Stanford Venture Lab. He graduated with a degree in economics from Willamette University, where he also co-founded the Willamette University Investment Group. Bryce currently serves on the advisory board at Oregon State University's School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and is also a guest lecturer at the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

"Over time what you are seeing is rather fascinating were living in a time where money is moving from offline to online," said Clemmer in a recent interview on the Fox Business Network show Varney & Co. "i-House.com raised over $160 million for a commercial real estate project in Japan, ultimately folks from around the world were able to determine that there was a large opportunity and a developer said, 'I want to develop this luxury resort raising capital put it on the i-House ATO platform' and people whether it was individuals or real estate institutions saw the potential of the platform and liked the ability to be able to buy up to 49-percent of it." "The i-House ATO platform is a built on blockchain technology which makes identifying and moving capital in and out of real estate opportunities as simple as finding and renting houses on Airbnb while traveling."

Jacobs has extensive history working in the commercial real estate, finance and blockchain industries. He currently is a senior associate at CBRE and holds strategic and advisory positions with several North American blockchain companies: Coinberry, Hyperion Crypto Exchange, Decentral, and Jaxx Wallet. Additionally, Jacobs is a special advisor to the co-founder of Ethereum, Anthony Di Iorio. He graduated with a degree in finance and psychology from Western University in Ontario.

"i-House.com has created a marketplace that merges global real estate markets with blockchain technology and is set to have an impact on a multi-trillion-dollar industry," said Jacobs. "I look forward to helping i-House.com grow its network in North America and expand its i-House ATO platform throughout Canada and the United States."

i-House ATO

i-House Asset Tokenization Offering (ATO), introduced in 2018, is the world's first real estate usage rights tokenization platform. i-House ATO uses smart contracts and distributed ledger technologies to connect financial institutions and users. i-House ATO utilizes blockchain's intrinsic advantages such as anti-fraud/anti-tamper technologies, complete transparency and traceability.

i-House.com's latest project is located at the Palawan Jing Jin Bai Chuan He Feng Timeshare Resort on the Palawan Island in the Philippines. The i-House Club Shojin project plans are being finalized, and investment is restricted by investors' ROI based on a fixed number of years. If an investor of this project does not want to wait for the project's maturity, the investor can use the initially purchased right-of-use portion at the top-rated Sapphire Mountain Resort (also located on Palawan Island) and directly redeem it for use. Investors who take part in this i-House ATO project can also take advantage of perks enjoyed by members of Sapphire Mountain Resort.

The second i-House ATO project is like the company's first project in Karuizawa, Japan in that it's within the real estate hotel and travel resort industries. However, there is much more vitality in this local markets' future development prospects and the future utilization of usage rights. These conditions will provide a much broader space for development of the Philippines' travel and tourism sectors. i-House.com will utilize a blockchain-based platform to support their second i-House ATO project and will improve project operation, marketing, and service optimization among other aspects of the business.

About i-House.com

i-House.com was founded in 2017 in Hong Kong and is the leading real estate blockchain marketplace for investors and developers. i-House.com products are i-House Asset Tokenization Offering (ATO), i-House Token (IHT) and i-House Token Pay (IHTPay). i-House.com's mission is to give every individual the opportunity to own and share real estate investments seamlessly, making the dream of owning real estate a reality. i-House.com is disrupting the traditional real estate marketplace by combining the power of blockchain and emerging technologies.

