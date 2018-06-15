City of Portsmouth, VA: City of Portsmouth Selects ASTRO 25 Radio System

New Public Safety Communication Upgrades Offer Enhanced Communications

PORTSMOUTH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2018 / The City of Portsmouth will deploy a state-of-the-art public safety communications system in 2019. The city will implement Motorola Solutions' ASTRO 25 Radio system, which uses communications technology and interoperable coverage that is both mission-critical for the city's first responders.

Motorola Solutions' ASTRO 25 system is a software-defined platform that converges radio and broadband services with additional functionality through the integration of voice and data, to provide features like group services, advanced text messaging and location awareness via time and distance reports as well as push-to-talk. This system also enhances security with radio verification and encryption to prevent third-parties from accessing conversations that includes mission-critical and/or personal information.

"For more than 30 years, Motorola Solutions has teamed up with the city of Portsmouth to equip first responders with reliable communications equipment to perform their mission-critical work," said Mike Leonard, Mid-Atlantic Territory vice-president at Motorola Solutions. "We are honored to continue that relationship with the deployment of the ASTRO 25 radio system. This deployment represents Portsmouth's continued investment in not just the latest in critical communications technology, but also in maintaining the highest levels of safety in its community."

"The safety and security of Portsmouth will always be priority one, and it's essential that we equip our first responders with unparalleled technology for mission-critical communications," said Daniel Jones, chief information officer for the city of Portsmouth. "Based on our long history together, we knew that Motorola Solutions was the right partner to understand the weight and importance of our investment in these systems. Together, we're empowering our first responders to communicate quickly and effectively in those emergency situations when every second counts."

The Portsmouth, Virginia Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Department purchased new high-performance radios designed to work under the most extreme conditions including fires, hurricanes, and floods in January. The APX-XE 500 Remote Speaker and Microphone (RSM) system, also designed by Motorola Solutions, is heat resistant including the radio's housing and wiring.

