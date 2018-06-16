ZEISS unveils next generation of ophthalmic laser VISULAS green at World Ophthalmology Congress

VISULAS green, the next generation of photocoagulation laser from ZEISS allows doctors to fully concentrate on the patient's treatment procedure without interruption.

BARCELONA, Spain, June 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Medical Technology business group of ZEISS unveiled its next-generation VISULAS green photocoagulation laser at the World Ophthalmology Congress in Barcelona. Retinal Photocoagulation Lasers are used to treat a variety of eye diseases including two major causes of blindness: Diabetic Retinopathy and Age-related Macular Degeneration. VISULAS green offers uninterrupted workflow by giving doctors the ability to monitor important treatment settings directly from the eyepiece and the ability to change these settings while operating the joystick, respectively.

"Not only is VISULAS green helping doctors treat retinal diseases and glaucoma, it's also accelerating their daily clinical routine experience," says Jim Mazzo, Global President Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec. "With an uninterrupted workflow, doctors can work more efficiently and keep their focus on the patient."

ZEISS VISULAS green offers a well-organized user interface enabling the doctor to focus on their patient entirely. The integrated data management provides user-specific treatment protocols and a contact lens database for multiple users.

Designed as a modular and expandable laser workstation, ZEISS VISULAS green is available in a classic and a comfort model and is equipped with a choice of single or dual fiber ports. The comfort model is upgradable to handle multi-spot photocoagulation with the ZEISS VITE option to reduce treatment times. VISULAS green displays the automated treatment parameter summary immediately after the procedure. The treatment summaries can be exported into ZEISS FORUM, the company's eye care data management system, to create a paperless laser treatment report.

"At ZEISS, we are committed to advance eye care by connecting the patient data every step of the way," says Dr. Ludwin Monz, President, and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. "Our comprehensive portfolio spans across screening, diagnostics, and treatment."

In addition to VISULAS green, ZEISS will showcase its comprehensive portfolio at WOC Booth #4008, including HFA3, CIRRUS HD-OCT, Retina Workplace, Glaucoma Workplace, CLARUS 500, and Slit Lamp SL 220.

Brief profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on TecDAX of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of € 1,189.9 million in fiscal year 2016/17 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

