NVIDIA Set to Join S&P 100; FleetCor Technologies to Join S&P 500; Penn Virginia to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500 and S&P SmallCap 600:NVIDIA Corp. (NASD: NVDA) will replace Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) in the S&P 100, and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) will replace Time Warner Inc. in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 20. S&P 100 & 500 constituent AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) acquired Time Warner Inc. in a deal completed today.Penn Virginia Corp. (NASD: PVAC) will replace Analogic Corp. (NASD: ALOG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, June 22. Altaris Capital Partners LLC is acquiring Analogic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.NVIDIA, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, operates as a visual computing company.FleetCor Technologies provides commercial payment solutions. Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.Penn Virginia engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.comABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICESS&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices