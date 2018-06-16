Icelandair Flies the National Flag in the Skies to Celebrate 100 Years of Icelandic Sovereignty

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Reveal of the milestone livery sees passionate football fans, including members of legendary supporters group 'Tólfan,' sent off the Icelandic way on a special flight

Icelandair celebrates 100 years of Icelandic sovereignty with the unveiling of a Boeing 757-300 bearing the Iceland national flag



national flag The transatlantic airline sends off Icelandic football fans, including members of legendary supporters group 'Tólfan', to Russia , where the national team make history this summer



, where the national team make history this summer The milestone livery 'Þingvellir' named after Iceland's breath-taking national park will be appearing throughout Icelandair's network and joins 'Hekla Aurora' and 'Vatnajökull' in the airline's family of special liveries



breath-taking national park will be appearing throughout Icelandair's network and joins 'Hekla Aurora' and 'Vatnajökull' in the airline's family of special liveries Enjoy time well-travelled this summer with Icelandair. To find out more and book, visit: http://www.Icelandair.com

Transatlantic airline, Icelandair, adds some grandeur to the runway with the reveal of its latest special livery to mark 100 years of Icelandic independence and sovereignty. Proud of its rich Icelandic heritage, the airline has transformed one of its Boeing 757-300's into a flying piece of artwork bearing the Iceland national flag, bringing passengers closer to the nation's history before they even step off the plane.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/706818/Icelandair_100_Years.jpg )



The unveiling of the flag plane livery highlights another special moment in Iceland's story by sending off passionate Icelandic football fans to support the nation as they make sporting history this summer. The country is the smallest nation ever to qualify for football's biggest stage and the airline has put on a special service this summer from Iceland to Russia for supporters. Members of legendary fan group the 'Tólfan' led football fans in the iconic 'Húh' thunderclap ahead of boarding the milestone livery for the celebratory flight.

Björgólfur Jóhannsson, President and CEO at Icelandair comments, "We wanted to do something remarkable to celebrate this milestone in Iceland's history and hope that both Icelanders and our guests from across the world enjoy flying in this special livery. Together with our Icelandic service we hope that our passengers enjoy time well-travelled with us through experiencing Icelandic culture and heritage before they even step off the plane."

All of Icelandair's planes are named after Icelandic volcanoes and spots of natural beauty. This livery is named 'Þingvellir' after Iceland's breath-taking national park and will make appearances across the network. It becomes the third in Icelandair's family of special liveries, joining 'Hekla Aurora' and 'Vatnajökull' which were introduced in 2015 and 2017 respectively and inspired by the northern lights and Europe's second largest glacier.

The new flag plane livery also features wonderful touches inside the aircraft to continue the footballing magic, including the illusion of a grass football pitch on the floor. In addition, headrest covers and on-board coffee cups also showcase the flag colours and with quirky references to Icelandic football.

As long-standing sponsors of the national football teams, Icelandair celebrated their success earlier this summer with the launch of Team Iceland Stopover, a series of 90-minute, football-inspired experiences co-created by the players and airline, free for all passengers to enjoy.

Enjoy time well-travelled this summer with Icelandair. To find out more about the milestone livery or Team Iceland Stopover and book, visit: http://www.Icelandair.com

TeamIceland MyStopover @Icelandair

http://www.icelandair.com

https://twitter.com/Icelandair

https://www.facebook.com/Icelandair

http://instagram.com/icelandair/