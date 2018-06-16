GAZ Supported by the Russian Export Center Exhibits Its Trucks and Buses at Vietnam AutoExpo 2018

HANOI, Vietnam, June 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GAZ - the biggest commercial vehicle manufacturer in Russia - presented a wide range of its commercial vehicles at the specialized show Vietnam AutoExpo 2018, which took place from 6 to 9 June at National Convention Centre - NCC, Hanoi.

International Automobile, Transportation & Support Industry Exhibition AutoExpo 2018 is the leading show to promote latest products and modern technologies to more than 75000 exhibitors. Every year the show serves as an attractive platform for establishing a direct dialogue between enterprises, officials and experts.

This year GAZ, with the support of the Russian export center, took part in Vietnam AutoExpo 2018 in the search of new foreign partners. The Russian exposition included 5 buses and tucks: GAZelle Next, GAZelle Business, GAZelle Next Citiline, GAZon Next and GAZ Sadko.

GAZelle Next with its 2.8-litre diesel engine offers modern technical solutions. Drop-side truck 4*4 GAZelle Business is presented with a crew cab and canvas and its engine displacement is 2.8 l, power output - 120 hp. Framed bus GAZelle Next Citiline is marked by its high safety and comfort, carrying up to 19 passengers. Medium-duty truck GAZon Next is distinguished by its efficient pneumatic brake system with disk brakes for front and rear wheels. All-wheel-drive medium-duty truck GAZ Sadko maintains outstanding off-road qualities.

The opening of the Russian exposition was marked by the attendance of Konstantin Vnukov, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam and Vyacheslav Harinov, Russian Trade Representative in Vietnam. They also visited the GAZ booth and discussed the vital issues of automobile industry in Vietnam with GAZ representatives.

"We need to participate in such showsbecause Vietnam is the fastest growing economy among ASEAN countries. And that is why there is the fierce struggle for Vietnam among the biggest companies," - Vyacheslav Harinov said.

International journalists were also invited to attend the GAZ press-conference, in which they had a unique opportunity to examine the best-selling models and conduct a series of interviews with Christian Kremer, GAZ Head of sales.

"We consider Vietnam as a high-potential market with massive growth in the coming years. We expose our bestsellers of Russian LCV market at the exhibition, and we believe they will be the volume-makers in Vietnam. The exhibition is an excellent opportunity to get feedback from customers before entering a new market," -Christian Kremer said.

Vietnam AutoExpo is the leading event dedicated to the latest trends and technologies for cars of all purposes - from cars to transport and commercial, as well as motorcycles and electric bicycles.

GAZ is the leader in the commercial transport market in Russia, occupying 50% of the segment of light commercial vehicles, 70% in the mid-sized truck segment, 35% in the all-wheel drive heavy truck segment, and about 80% in the bus segment.