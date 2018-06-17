Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics presents continued positive results from a Phase Ib/II combination study with APR-246 at hematology congress

STOCKHOLM, June 17, 2018. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Aprea Therapeutics presents continued positive development for the candidate drug APR-246 in patients with TP53 Mutant Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) at the 2018 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting in Stockholm. The presentation at EHA follows the positive results presented at the 2018 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago in April.

The results from the Phase Ib/II combination study with APR-246 and azacitidine show an overall response rate (ORR) of 100 per cent in 9 evaluable patients, with 8 patients achieving a complete response (CR) and 1 patient achieving a marrow complete response (mCR). Conclusive data on Median progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) have not yet been obtained in the study.

Adverse Events (AEs) during the APR-246 monotherapy lead-in phase were all grade 1 or grade 2. No dose limiting toxicities have been experienced to date and no exacerbation of the expected azacitidine-related safety profile has been observed.

"We are encouraged by the continued progress of the Phase Ib/II study with APR-246 and azacitidine, which is reflected in the positive results presented at the EHA Annual Meeting. We're looking forward to see the study proceeding and generating further results," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

The study is sponsored by the Moffitt Cancer Center with financial support from the MDS Foundation and the Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation as administrator for the Evans MDS Clinical Research Consortium.

