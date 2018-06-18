EXCHANGE NOTICE, 18 JUNE 2018 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: KOJAMO PLC ON 19 JUNE 2018 The shares of Kojamo plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Tuesday 19 June 2018. The shares of Kojamo plc will be traded for the last time on the Prelist on Monday 18 June 2018. Basic information on Kojamo Plc as of 19 June 2018: Trading code: KOJAMO Issuer code: KOJAMO ISIN-code: FI4000312251 LEI code: 7437007YPUOQZ8OV1R42 Orderbook id: 155855 Market Segment/No: OMX HEL Equities CCP / 181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 247 144 399 Listing date on the Official List: 19 June 2018 Industry: 8000 Financials ICB Supersector: 8600 Real Estate Market Cap Segment: Large Cap Managing director: Jani Nieminen Address: Mannerheimintie 168a FI-00300 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 20 508 3300 Internet: www.kojamo.fi/en Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 18.6.2018 OSAKKEET KOJAMO OYJ NASDAQ HELSINGIN PÖRSSILISTALLE 19.6.2018 Kojamo Oyj listautuu Nasdaq Helsingin pörssilistalle tiistaina 19.6.2018. Kojamo Oyj:n osake on viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena Prelistalla maanantaina 18.6.2018. Kojamo Oyj:n perustiedot 19.6.2018: Kaupankäyntitunnus: KOJAMO Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: KOJAMO ISIN-koodi: FI4000312251 LEI-tunnus: 7437007YPUOQZ8OV1R42 id: 155855 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities CCP / 181 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 247 144 399 Kaupankäynti pörssilistalla alkaa: 19.6.2018 Toimiala: 8000 Rahoitus ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 8600 Kiinteistöyhtiöt Markkina-arvoluokka: Suuret yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Jani Nieminen Osoite: Mannerheimintie 168a 00300 Helsinki Puhelin: 020 508 3300 Internet: www.kojamo.fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260