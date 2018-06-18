Novartis International AG: Alcon AcrySof IQ PanOptix trifocal intraocular lens shows superior visual performance in head-to-head trial post-cataract surgery

Better visual outcomes for patients with the AcrySof IQ PanOptix intraocular lens at near and intermediate distance vision[1]



Detailed findings presented at World Ophthalmology Congress 2018



Recent survey reveals 82% of people 60+ are willing to have advanced surgical options to treat their cataracts and at the same time improve their vision[2]

Basel, June 18, 2018 Alcon, the global leader in eye care and a division of Novartis, unveils new data showing significantly improved near and intermediate distance vision with the AcrySof IQ PanOptix intraocular lens (IOL) compared to the ZEISS AT LISA* tri 839MP IOL. These findings further strengthen the value of the PanOptix IOL ENLIGHTENTM optical technology, to provide enhanced image quality and more comfortable near to intermediate vision setting the AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL apart from other trifocal IOLs. Results from a head-to-head study involving 180 patients were presented today at the World Ophthalmology Congress (WOC), held June 16-18, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

"These results underscore the strength of the PanOptix IOL portfolio, and affirm the value of the AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL for surgeons who want to treat cataracts and correct presbyopia in a single surgery. While 82% of people over 60 are open to this type of advanced surgical option[2], only a few patients are even aware that trifocal IOLs like the AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL exist," said Michael Onuscheck, President & General Manager, Global Surgical Franchise, Alcon. "As the leader in eye care, it's Alcon's responsibility to continue to deliver innovation that improves patient outcomes, and to connect patients to educational resources that can inform their treatment decisions."

AcrySof IQ PanOptix is the first hydrophobic trifocal lens built on Alcon's proven AcrySof IQ platform. Unlike other leading trifocal IOLs, AcrySof IQ PanOptix has an intermediate focal point at 60 cm, the distance for common intermediate vision activities like using a computer or reading a menu, combined with the excellent rotational and axial stability of the AcrySof single piece design[3]. The design features of the AcrySof platform with the ENLIGHTEN Optical Technology are intended to help patients adapt more naturally to their new lens. The ENLIGHTEN Optical Technology provides an exceptionally high light utilization (88%) and less pupil dependence[4],[5],[6] than previous generations of multifocal IOLs. This lens features a comfortable and continuous range of near to intermediate vision without compromising distance vision.

"At distance vision, AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL performance is comparable to AT LISA tri 839MP, but at near and intermediate distance, AcrySof IQ PanOptix shows significant superior visual outcomes[1]. These clinical results confirm the superior performance of the Alcon trifocal IOL to perform daily activities like reading books or looking at tablet and smartphone screens," said Ruth Lapid-Gortzak, MD, PhD, Department of Ophthalmology, Academic Medical Center, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands and the Global Coordinating Investigator of the clinical trial.

Results from the trial will be presented during the WOC Congress on Monday, June 18, 14:00-18:00 - Cataract E-Poster Pod Session III. This prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-masked, post-market clinical study involved bilateral implantations and followed 180 patients for six months. The study was designed to clinically qualify bench studies and model predictions of the visual performance of AcrySof IQ PanOptix and the AT LISA tri 839MP Presbyopia Correcting IOL. Results showed the AcrySof IQ PanOptix group had superior visual outcomes at six months in uncorrected intermediate visual acuity at 60 cm (p<0.002) and uncorrected near visual acuity at 40 cm (p<0.003). In addition, the study showed that AcrySof IQ PanOptix was non-inferior in uncorrected distance visual acuity (95 percent SCI <0.1 logMAR)[1].

To raise patient awareness on cataract treatment options, Alcon has developed the More to See campaign, including a survey conducted in 12 countries across Europe, Middle East and Africa in 2017 to understand the knowledge on cataract disease and treatment of consumers aged 60 and over. Results showed that few people (39%) are aware that some surgical options for cataract treatment can also provide vision correction. When asked, the majority (82%) would be willing to have an advanced surgical option that could treat their cataract and improve their vision. These results shows the need for further patient information at time of cataract surgery[2]. More details are available on www.moretosee.org (http://www.moretosee.org).

*AT LISA is a registered trademark owned by or licensed to ZEISS.

About Cataracts

Cataracts are one of the most common age-related eye conditions and one of the leading causes of vision loss[7]. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly 18 million people are bilaterally blind from cataracts in the world, making the condition responsible for almost half of all global cases of blindness[8]. A cataract is a cloudy area in the naturally clear lens of the eye that affects vision. The vast majority of cataracts happen because of normal aging, but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes, and eye trauma can accelerate the development of cataracts[9]. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes cloudy, allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see[10].

About the AcrySof portfolio

The AcrySof IQ portfolio comprises monofocal, toric and multifocal IOLs to address the individual needs of patients with cataract. The AcrySof IQ IOL platform leverages a unique BioMaterial, high-performance BioMechanics and advanced BioOptics to help maximize cataract patient outcomes. Since its first launch in 1994, the AcrySof IOLs have been implanted more than 100 million times, improving the sight and lives of tens of millions of patients over the past 20 years.

Important Information about AcrySof PanOptix IOLs

AcrySof IQ PanOptix was launched in 2015, it is currently available in more than 70 countries worldwide. As with any surgical procedure, there are associated risks. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the risk/benefit ratio before implanting a lens of this type. This is particularly so in a patient with any of the conditions described in the AcrySof IQ PanOptix physician labeling. Some patients may experience visual disturbances and/or difficulty seeing due to the multifocal lens design, especially under dim light conditions. As with other multifocal IOLs, visual symptoms may be significant enough that the patient will request explanation of an AcrySof IQ PanOptix IOL. Posterior capsule opacification (PCO) may significantly affect the vision of patients with multifocal IOLs sooner in its progression than in patients with monofocal IOLs.

