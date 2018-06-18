Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG / Key word(s): Research Update/AGM/EGM SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG: SMC Research raises the target price to EUR 0.27 2018-06-18 / 07:30 *SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG: SMC Research raises the target price for SANDPIPER to EUR 0.27* St. Gallen, June 18th, 2017 - SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG (BX Berne eXchange, Ticker: SDP, www.sandpiper.ch [1], Open Market, Frankfurt, ISIN: CH0033050961: After the release of SANDPIPER's audited annual report 2017 by EY Ernst & Young, SMC Research published a comment about SANDPIPER entitled "Successful Consolidation". The comment refers to the initial study about SANDPIPER by SMC Research, which identified great potential for the company. SMC now highlights the significant progress that SANDPIPER has made regarding its cost structure, which positively affected the financial results in 2017. Notably, revenues increased by 5.4% despite considerable cost reductions. This development falls within the upper end of SMC's expectations, which is why the research analyst raised SANDPIPER's target share price to EUR 0.27, from a previous target price of EUR 0.26. The recommendation remained a "Speculative Buy". The update highlights that the improvement of the cost structure developed better than expected. Additionally, SMC points out that further positive effects are expected from increased exploitation of synergies in the future, which will fuel revenue growth, with the explicit target of reaching profitability. SANDPIPER invited its shareholders to its annual general meeting on June 29th, 2018. The highlight of the meeting will be the re-election of three new, renowned members of the Board of Directors: Franz Herrlein, Steffen Seeger and Dieter Froehlich. The SMC Research-Update can be downloaded on the website http://ir.sandpiper.ch/websites/sandpiper/English/3470/research-reports.html [2] *About SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG* SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG, www.sandpiper.ch [1], is a stock-listed holding company with a focus on innovative payment systems, solutions for marketing and customer retention as well as IT-services, access control and security. The company ranks amongst the leading and largest operators of closed- and open-loop proximity payment solutions in the fields of high schools, events and digital content networks. SANDPIPER holds a majority stake in the companies Multicard Nederland B.V., InterCard AG Informationssysteme, Ergonomics AG, IDpendant GmbH as well as PAIR Solutions GmbH. Contact: email: news@sandpiper.ch; Tel: +41-44-7838030; Fax: +41-44-7838040; Website: www.sandpiper.ch [1] Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=NDWBJRJUGM [3] Document title: SANDPIPER_Research-Update_EN_June2018 End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG Poststrasse 17 9001 St. Gallen Switzerland Phone: +41 44 783 80 49 Fax: +41 44 783 80 40 E-mail: news@sandpiper.ch Internet: www.sandpiper.ch ISIN: CH0033050961 Valor: A0MYNQ Listed: BX Berne eXchange End of News EQS Group News Service 695999 2018-06-18 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf57274b18066b31ff1adf52e57f9e8b&application_id=695999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6dbff1b23e402ba1fa3dfec33a777895&application_id=695999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a98b332e5dcd1bbe88f122014f70fdf0&application_id=695999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

