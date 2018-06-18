Virgin Money has accepted a £1.7bn takeover offer from CYBG, the owner of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank, to create a banking group large enough to "disrupt the status quo" in UK banking. CYBG will pay 1.2125 of its own new shares for each Virgin Money share, valuing them at 371p apiece, based on CYBG's closing price at the end of last week of 306p. The deal will see Virgin Money shareholders own 38% of the combined group. A key condition to the deal has been agreed with Richard Branson's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...