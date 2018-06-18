The Competition and Markets Authority said on Monday that Rentokil's proposed merger with Cannon Hygiene could raise competition concerns. The regulator said the merger could lead to a "substantial lessening" of competition. As a result, it will be referred for a phase 2 investigation unless both companies are able to address its competition concerns. The CMA pointed out that Rentokil and Cannon - which install and maintain equipment such as air sanitisers, feminine hygiene units and soap ...

