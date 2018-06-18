Paper and packaging group DS Smith posted a 21% jump in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit on Monday amid growth in all regions. In the 12 months to 30 April, adjusted pre-tax profit rose to £473m, while revenue was also up 21%, to £5.77bn. The group said it benefited from the recovery of paper prices and growth from acquisitions, which more than offset input cost headwinds. In addition, currency translation effects also lent a hand. During the year, it bought Interstate Resources in the US and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...