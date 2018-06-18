London stocks rose in early trade on Monday, but worries about a trade war and the political situation in Germany kept a cap on gains. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,640.02, while the pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at 1.3238 and 0.1% lower versus the euro at 1.1439. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "China responding in kind, on Friday, to Trump's $50bon worth of tariffs on Chinese imports, by hitting US commodities with import pledges is unnerving investors. ...

