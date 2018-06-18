Velocys has secured £4.9m of funding from the Department for Transport and various corporate investors to help the renewable fuels company through the next development phase of its waste-to-jet fuel project. The funding package, granted as part of the Department for Transport's Future Fuels for Flight and Freight competition, together with ongoing policy support provided by the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation, will help Velocys' waste-to-fuels project bring jobs and clean growth to the UK. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...