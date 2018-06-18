AIM-listed fishing and tackle and equipment retailer, Angling Direct, has bought Ted Carter Fishing Tackle for £125,000 in cash plus stock at valuation. Situated in Preston near key angling venues, the company generated revenues of around £1.2m in the year to the end of March 2018. The store is approximately 3,000 sq ft with a range of angling equipment covering all disciplines of fishing. It will be re-branded once the deal goes through as Angling Direct Preston. Chief executive officer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...