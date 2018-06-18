Bayside Corporation Installs Four More Cryptocurrency CTMs

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2018 / Bayside Corporation, (OTC PINK: BYSD; "Bayside or the "Company"), today is pleased to announce that it has installed two Bayside Blockchain branded Cryptocurrency ATMs ("CTMs") at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, TN, and two more CTMs in the Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, NJ.

Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside, commented, "Bayside CTMs provide an easy, convenient, and secure way for everyone to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. These four new locations within dynamic shopping, dining and entertainment destinations are part of our larger mission to invest in the infrastructure supporting the exciting Blockchain and cryptoasset ecosystem."

Both the Opry Mills Mall and the Mills at Jersey Gardens serve a global customer base and feature over 200 stores. Bayside plans on expanding its growing network with more CTM installations planned for later in the year.

About Bayside Corp

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol 'BYSD'. At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry. For additional information on the Company visit our website at: http://www.baysidecorp.com.

