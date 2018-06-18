Vostok Emerging Finance announced a $15m investment into Mexican online small business lending platform Konfio on Monday. The company said it led a broader Series C investment round of $25m, and was joined by existing investors including Quona Capital, QED, Kaszek Ventures and International Finance Corporation, among others. Following the transaction, VEF held a minority position and board representation in the firm. Vostok said Mexico was the second largest market opportunity in Latin America ...

