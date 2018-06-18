Impact Healthcare REIT has signed a new £50m five year loan facility with Metro Bank, it announced on Monday. The London-listed specialist fund said the facility had two elements - an interest-only term loan of £25m, and a revolving credit facility of £25m. It confirmed it was the group's first debt facility. The loan facility had a margin of 265 basis points over Metro Bank's published base lending rate, with the five-year term loan repayable without penalty after two years, and with a 1% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...