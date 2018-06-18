Precious and base metals exploration and development company Greatland Gold has commenced its first exploration campaign at its 100%-owned Black Hills licence in the Paterson region of Western Australia, it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said its first exploration campaign at Black Hills, which included plans for surface geochemical sampling and geological mapping, was designed to determine the areas with the greatest potential for high-grade gold mineralisation, and to outline ...

