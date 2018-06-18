Yew Grove REIT has exchanged contracts to acquire the One and Three Gateway office buildings, which are situated on the East Wall Road in Dublin 3, for an agreed price of 29m, it announced on Monday. The AIM-traded company said the two office buildings, which were included as part of the property pipeline in its admission document, comprised 94,793 square feet and were let to the Electricity Supply Board of Ireland, Whirlpool Corporation, and Colt Technology Services, at 97% occupancy. It said ...

