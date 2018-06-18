Idorsia is initiating a Phase 3 study, REACT, to investigate the efficacy and safety of 'clazosentan' for the prevention of clinical deterioration due to vasospasm-related delayed cerebral ischemia in patients following an aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage, it announced on Monday. The firm described aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH) as a sudden life-threatening bleeding occurring in the subarachnoid space. It is caused by the rupture of an aneurysm, with emergency surgical repair ...

