Africa-focused oil and gas firm Savannah Petroleum on Monday appointed current non-executive director David Clarkson as chief operating officer with immediate effect. Clarkson, who has previously been a member of BP's group leadership team, will be accountable for all aspects of the AIM traded firm's technical and operational activities, such as HSSE, executing capital investment plans, work programme, budget and delivery of development projects. Clarkson has over four decades of experience in ...

