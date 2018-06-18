China has retaliated and hit US with $34bn tariffs on over 600 products including whiskey, electrical cars and soy, while state media attacked the US president Donald Trump's actions. After the White House announced on Friday that it would impose 25% tariffs on Chinese products worth $34bn, with another $16bn targeted at a later date, Beijing answered with sanctions that state media called "responsive, passive and reciprocal". The US was initially planning on hitting China with tariffs worth ...

