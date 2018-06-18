The Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has extended a loan to ReneSola Ltd to €36 million for the implementation of 55 MW of solar PV projects in Poland.The Guernsey-based fund has agreed to extend a senior debt facility to the Chinese solar company to aid in the roll out of the latter's Polish PV pipeline. A total of €36 million will be made available to ReneSola, up from the previous loan of €15 million, which will help it to develop 55 PV plants, each with a capacity of 1 MW. Currently, construction work is said to be underway on the first 14 MW, with operations scheduled for the ...

