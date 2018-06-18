LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Trackimo, a leader in the GPS tracker market, has adopted Sequans' Monarch SiP platform to design several types of IoT tracking devices with LTE connectivity included. The operator-certified Monarch SiP is an ultra small and thin, all-in-one connectivity solution that integrates Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT Platform with an RF front-end module in the world's smallest form factor.

"Sequans' Monarch SiP is a powerful solution that simplifies adding LTE connectivity to our IoT tracking devices," said Shai Bar-Levi, CEO, Trackimo. "LTE is essential for wide area tracking applications and the very small form factor of Monarch SiP is ideal for adding it to devices where space is constrained. Also, Monarch SiP's single-SKU capability gives us all the flexibility we need to design IoT trackers for any market worldwide. We are using Monarch SiP to design many types of trackers, including asset trackers, people and pet wearable trackers, and more, for US and European markets."

"Trackimo is a leader in the tracking space and has established itself as a forward-thinking company with cutting edge tracker products," said Danny Kedar, VP of Sequans IoT Business Unit. "There are many tracker types that need the wide area, low power capabilities of LTE such as drones, fleets, people and pets, and Trackimo can get these LTE-enabled trackers to market quickly thanks to Monarch SiP."

The feature-rich Monarch-SiP includes an integrated baseband, SRAM, RF transceiver, RF front-end, passives and power management in a single 8.8 x 10.8 x 0.95 mm package with proprietary RF shielding. It is compliant with 3GPP Release 13/14 LTE Advanced Pro specifications, including VoLTE support, is optimized for LTE UE categories M1, NB1, and NB2, and operates across broad frequency ranges (700 MHz to 2.1 GHz) to support global deployment and roaming capability. Proprietary power management techniques offer improved battery life. Sequans' Single-SKU radio design enables Monarch SiP to operate on any LTE frequency worldwide. Monarch SiP is operator-certified and available now.

