Chlorinated Polyethylene Market to be Driven by Increasing Demand For Auto & Industrial Hose Pipes Till 2025 | Million Insights

The Global Chlorinated Polyethylene Market size was estimated at USD 431.6 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 890.3 million by 2025. The global market for chlorinated polyethylene is expected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period due to its broad spectrum of application and advancement of technology. Chlorinated polyethylene resins and thermoplastic polymers elastomers are having physical and chemical properties improved. Thereof are used as the thermoplastic elastomer, for modifying various resins such as Polyethylene (PE), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Chlorinated polyethylene resins provide resistance against abrasion, weather, oil, heat, fire, and chemicals.

Other (PE-C) properties include excellent mechanical and physical properties, high charge acceptance, tensile strength and low-temperature performance. Applications of resins and chlorinated polyethylene elastomers include geo-membranes, as an impact modifier and a flexible sheet, roofing membranes, molded shapes, automotive extrusions and cable sheaths and as polymer based. The growing demand for resins and elastomers chlorinated polyethylene impact change request should drive market growth. Impact modification is the largest application of the PE-C in terms of consumption. It is widely used for modifying the impact of PVC fence, terrace, window profiles, pipes and vinyl siding.

CPEs are added to PVC formulations, PE, and PP plastic products to improve weather resistance, the welding strength, low-temperature performance, and impact resistance. In addition, the growing demand for the flexible sheet in electrical son and cables, roofing applications and rubber products for seals and shoe soles. Flexible sheets of industry experienced strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to the construction as well as electrical industries. These segments are driven by changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income. Further, increasing demand auto and industrial hose pipes are expected to fuel market growth resins and chlorinated polyethylene elastomers.

Due to its properties such as temperature resistance, oil resistance, chemical resistance, and ozone resistance; the CPE has become the ideal choice for applications such as oil pipes, tubes power steering fluid, cooling fluid distribution tubes. It can also be used for ventilation tubes and vacuum in the automobile. The automotive industry is driven by global demand for various types of automobiles for various applications. Industrial hoses are used for chemical delivery and oil delivery in different mechanisms of manufacturing plants.

However, rising crude oil prices and therefore, the volatility of commodity prices should curb the growth of the market for resins and elastomers chlorinated polyethylene. Polyethylene is made from crude oil derivatives and is subject to availability and price changes. In addition, the high cost of treatment for developing application-specific elastomer or resin should hinder market growth. Development of new applications in the pharmaceutical and health care should offer opportunities for market players. Due to the non-hazardous nature of the resins and chlorinated polyethylene elastomers, it can be used for the manufacture of pharmaceutical factories and the health industry.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for resins and elastomers chlorinated polyethylene in terms of consumption. China accounts for the largest share of the global market in terms of production and consumption. Most CPE in China is used to impact modifier and implementation pipes. Demand from Europe and the rest of the world is expected to grow at a moderate pace. Asia Pacific was followed by North America, where the United States was the largest consumer. The global market of elastomers and Chlorinated polyethylene resins are highly concentrated with a few players dominating the market. Most players have their manufacturing plant in China and the Chinese vendors' threat is moderate because of the high cost of treatment.

The main chlorinated polyethylene resins and elastomers market players include Cevo Industry Ltd., Shandong Sanyi Industrial Co. Ltd., WeifangPolygr and Chemical Co. Ltd, Sanyi Chemical, Novista, DuPont, Lianda Corporation, Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd., and Dow Chemical Company.

Chlorinated Polyethylene Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

CPE 135A

CPE 135B

Chlorinated Polyethylene Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Impact Modifier

Wire & Cable Jacketing

Hose & tubing

Adhesives

Magnetics

IR ABS

Chlorinated Polyethylene Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- U.S. - - Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- - UK - Asia Pacific

- India

- Japan

- China

- - - Central & South America

- Brazil

- Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

