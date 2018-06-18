Together with leaders from customer Schaeffler's Automotive Aftermarket Division, Neovia Logistics, a global supplier of logistics services, celebrated the laying of the cornerstone for Schaeffler's Aftermarket Kitting Operation (AKO) in Halle an der Saale, Germany on June 14th. Local dignitaries and members of partner companies, including construction partner GSE and automation partner Dematic, also participated in the event to celebrate the planned facility, which Neovia will operate on Schaeffler's behalf.

The €180 million state-of-the-art aftermarket kitting facility near Leipzig will feature industry-leading innovations, occupy over 40,000 square meters and house Schaeffler's inventory of automotive aftermarket spare parts and repair solutions. Creating over 900 jobs, the operation will assemble and package several million repair kits from 40,000 different SKUs annually.

Operations are slated to begin in 2020, with Neovia managing day-to-day operations at the facility. Neovia will support Schaeffler in their efforts to generate sustained improvements in quality of delivery and provide faster, more reliable and more flexible service to customers.

Pat Olney, Neovia CEO, said: "With the laying of the cornerstone, Schaeffler and Neovia are one step closer to bringing the operation to life. We look forward to leveraging over 30 years of experience, passion for continuous improvement, and commitment to real-world innovation for Schaeffler."

Over 40,000 articles for passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors will be commissioned, packaged and dispatched at the facility. Brands include LuK, INA, FAG and Ruville, and products include clutch and clutch release systems, engine and transmission applications and chassis applications.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone with Schaeffler and take another step forward in our partnership," said Neovia Chief Commercial Officer Sven Hoemmken, who attended the ceremony. "We look forward to delivering meaningful results and an exceptional customer experience to Schaeffler and its aftermarket customers."

