Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Announces Seventh-Generation Microinverters Across Europe

MUNICH, Germany, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar Europe -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (https://enphase.com/en-us) (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced the introduction of its seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters in Europe. This represents Enphase's entry into the German and Austrian solar markets, while expanding its presence in other solar markets such as France, Benelux, UK, and Switzerland. The latter markets offered Enphase's fourth-generation M-series microinverter product and will transition directly to Enphase's seventh-generation microinverter product, the IQ 7.

"We are excited to deliver IQ 7 microinverters across Europe, and introduce our latest generation product into the German and Austrian markets," said Peter van Berkel, general manager, Enphase Energy EMEA. "The IQ 7 platform offers unique advantages to European solar markets, particularly in new build and small residential systems due to its scalable architecture, and is expected to significantly enhance the customer experience in terms of quality and performance."

Enphase has shipped approximately 17 million microinverters and installed in over 760,000 homes and commercial systems worldwide. Enphase's global footprint in more than 110 countries is a testament to the success of its microinverter's distributed architecture, which offers exceptional power production, reliability, flexibility, and safety.

IQ 7 microinverters offer state-of-the-art power performance, are lightweight (1.08 kg) and offer a compact form factor (212 mm x 175 mm x 30 mm). They produce 18% more power, and are 35% lighter and 15% smaller than Enphase's M250 microinverters, which they replace. The IQ 7 microinverters also offer an easier and faster installation experience with revolutionary two-wire AC cabling, 96.5% EU efficiency and they leverage semiconductor integration via a 55nm ASIC chip for higher reliability and better economies of scale.

The IQ 7 platform supports a wide variety of solar panels up to 440W as well as 60- and 72-cell modules. The 250 W AC Enphase IQ 7 Micro and the 295 W AC Enphase IQ 7+ Micro are followed by a new, high-power 320 W AC variant, the Enphase IQ 7X Micro, to address 96-cell modules. Enphase IQ 7 and IQ 7+ Micros will begin shipping in limited quantities immediately across Europe, while IQ 7X Micros are expected to be introduced during the fourth quarter of 2018.

As part of the Enphase IQ System, seventh-generation microinverters offer significant benefits to installers, project developers and homeowners, including:

Fast and easy installation with the existing suite of IQ products: the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable and the Enphase IQ Envoy.

Seamless integration into the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ, and energy monitoring and insights from the Enphase Enlighten software platform's easy-to-use interface.

Efficient asset management through granular fleet monitoring and planned maintenance.

Enhanced service and inventory management through a limited SKU count.

For more information about seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters, please visit our product page (https://enphase.com/de-de/produkte).

To learn more about Enphase Energy's IQ 7 microinverter technology and the ways it is suited for the European solar markets, particularly in Germany and Austria, visit us at Booth B3.120 at Intersolar Europe, from June 20-June 22, 2018 at the Messe München exhibition center in Munich, Germany.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/de (http://www.enphase.com/de) and follow the company on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EnphaseEnergy/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/enphase-energy) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Enphase).

Enphase Energy, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

