Sunnier weather helped herd more people into pubs last month, though the restaurant sector saw sales continue to wilt. Like for like sales across managed pubs fizzed up 3.5% in May, the Peach Coffer tracker survey revealed on Monday, with drink-led outlets doing best. Meanwhile 'casual dining' restaurants saw LFL sales fall 2.1%. Total sales, which takes account of new site openings, were up 6.5% for pubs and 1.2% for restaurants. Overall the survey, which is conducted into outlets owned by 42 ...

