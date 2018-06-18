Cabot Energy on Monday appointed Scott Aitken as chief executive amid a slew of changes, including Keith Bush and Nicholas Morgan stepping down from their respective roles as chief executive and finance director. Bush and Morgan have stepped down as directors the AIM traded oil and gas company and will leave later in the year, while Aitken, who is currently chief executive of High Power Petroleum, is not currently being appointed as a director. Jonathan Murphy, independent non-executive ...

