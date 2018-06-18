EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 JUNE 2018 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: VMP PLC At the request of VMP Plc, VMP Plc's shares will be traded on First North Finland as of June 19, 2018. Short name: VMP Number of shares: 13 505 191 ISIN code: FI4000322326 LEI code: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54 Order book ID: 156200 Company Identity Number: 2854570-7 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Mic code: FNFI ICB Classification Industry: 2000 Industrials Super sector: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Danske Bank, Finland Branch. For further information, please call Danske Bank on +358 010 546 7934. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *************** TIEDOTE 18.6.2018 OSAKKEET UUSI OSAKE KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI: VMP OYJ VMP Oyj:n pyynnöstä VMP Oyj:n osakkeet ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North -markkinapaikalla alkaen 19.6.2018. Kaupankäyntitunnus: VMP Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 13.505.191 ISIN-koodi: FI4000322326 LEI-tunnus: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54 Order book ID: 156200 Y-tunnus: 2854570-7 Segmentti: First North Finland/110 Markkinapaikka: FNFI ICB -toimialaluokitus Toimiala: 2000 Teollisuustuotteet ja -palvelut Ylätoimialaluokka: 2700 Teollisuushyödykkeet ja -palvelut Tämä tieto lähetetään Hyväksytyn Neuvonantajan, Danske Bank A/S, Suomen sivuliike pyynnöstä. Lisätietoja: Danske Bank, puhelin 010 546 7934. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260