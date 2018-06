Nordea Bank AB (publ) increases the outstanding amount of a financial instrument as per below effective from 19 June 2018. Instrumen ISIN Current number Increased number Total number of t of instruments of instruments instruments after the increase BEAR DAX DK00607 10,000,000 50,000,000 60,000,000 15 N II 83462 Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, Aktieteam@nasdaq.com, + 45 33 93 33 66