Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded implementation services assignment for the Verde Vale 3 PV power plant

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 18 June 2018 15:30 (CET)

Vientos Solutions LLC awarded Pöyry the contract to provide project management and engineering consulting services to support the construction of the Verde Vale 3 photovoltaic power plant. The owners engineering services include a contract model that seeks risk reduction savings and better implementation quality project review, construction and erection supervision, commissioning supervision, financial monitoring, contract administration and health, safety and the environmental (HSE) supervision.

Located in the south of Bahia's State, the plant will have an installed capacity of 16 MWac, and already has an energy purchase agreement of 20 years, signed at the 2015 energy auction held by ANEEL (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica).

This is the second contract in solar energy that Pöyry is awarded in the state of Bahia. In 2017, Pöyry provided project management and engineering consulting services to support the construction of the Assuruá Geradora de Energia Solar photovoltaic plant, which is part of the same group of Verde Vale 3, Vientos Solutions LLC. "This project proves our expertise in the segment and confirms the quality of the work delivered to the Vientos Solutions LLC Group," says Nilson Niero, Pöyry Consulting, Energy, Infrastructure and Special Projects Director for Latin America.

The construction phase has already begun and the goal is to provide energy to the grid until the end of July 2018.

The order was recognised within the Industry Business Group order stock in H2 2017. The value of the order is not disclosed.

About Vientos Solutions LLC

Vientos Solutions is an international energy company that develops, builds, owns and operates energy infrastructure businesses in the emerging markets. Vientos is primarily focused on the development of renewable energy solutions, investing in wind, solar and hydro assets.

Established in 2016, the company is currently developing two solar power plants in Brazil and a wind power plant in Argentina, all of which will begin commercial operation in 2018. Vientos also has several other projects in its development pipeline. Through its affiliates, Vientos has offices in Houston, Buenos Aires, and Belo Horizonte.

Vientos Solutions is sponsored by a U.S.-based private investment firm managing more than $10 billion in assets on behalf of its investors.

For further information:

GPCom Comunicação Corporativa

Nando Rodrigues - nando@gpcom.com.br

Murillo Senne - murillo@gpcom.com.br

Giovanna Picillo

Tel.: +55 11 3129-5158

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com (http://www.poyry.com/) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Poyryplc) | LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/poyry) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PoyryPlc) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/PoyryPlc/)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire

