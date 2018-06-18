Names Mark Bednarski as Vice President of Product, Michael Nyman as Vice President of Engineering and Michael Constantelo as Vice President Sales, North America.

iGrafx, the worldwide leader in digital transformation solutions, announced today the promotion of Mark Bednarski and Michael Nyman, and the hiring of Michael Constantelo, effective immediately.

"I couldn't be happier to have such exceptional subject matter experts on the iGrafx executive team," said iGrafx CEO, Ryan Tognazzini. "Their leadership and knowledge sets our products apart in the industry, and shows that at iGrafx, we continually enable our talented employees to reach their full potential."

During his 11-year tenure at iGrafx, Bednarski has worked in program management, customer consulting and eventually product management roles, all of which provided crucial, outside-in perspective on the business process management market. Prior to iGrafx he worked for major brands like Siemens and Revlon and founded multiple start-ups in Germany.

Nyman began his 30-year career in engineering and development with Teledyne and subsequently had roles with the U.S. Bureau of Mines and Techné, before starting with iGrafx in 1998. In his 20 years at iGrafx, Nyman has been involved with all facets of the development process, ultimately rising to create the current DevOps process, and to lead the global team.

Constantelo is new to iGrafx and arrives with 20 years of technology sales experience from organizations like Cisco, AT&T, Nintex and Oracle. "Having worked at large, process-driven companies like Oracle, as well as a smaller, process automation company like Nintex, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to tie it all together at iGrafx," said Mike. "We deliver mission critical value to enterprises trying to achieve real digital transformation."

