Atomera Could Be the Next Big Chip Play
When I look at technology stocks, my analysis includes both the present and the future potential. Companies that catch my attention are those developing advanced game-changing technologies.
An early-stage nano-cap that fits my criteria is Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM), which is looking to revolutionize the chip sector.
Atomera stock has more than doubled from its 52-week low of $2.45, but is well off its euphoric highs of $10.25 in August 2016 and $8.00 on March 24, 2018.
The current hesitation in ATOM stock provides aggressive traders an intriguing opportunity to accumulate shares, albeit the risk is highly.
