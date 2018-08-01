Company is working with eight technology partners from four countries on the European "Privacy and Data Protection for Engineers" research project

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) today announced its participation in the "Privacy and Data Protection for Engineers" (PDP4E) European research project which aims to provide software engineers with innovative tools and methodologies to systematically apply Privacy by Design (PbD) into the applications they create. This will help users of these applications to more-easily comply with legislation such as the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and privacy related international standards.

"We know that for privacy protection to be effective, it must be proactively addressed throughout the entire software development cycle a process we call "Privacy by Design," said Otto Berkes, EVP CTO, CA Technologies. "Regulation often only provides abstract guidance which means software engineers struggle with translating its goals into development specifics, while data privacy specialists lack the mechanisms to implement and validate compliance," he added.

PDP4E comprises a consortium of eight technology partners from four countries (France, Spain, Belgium and Germany) and is funded by the European Union H2020 Research and Innovation program*.

"CA Technologies is proud to be partnering on this European research that will help drive stronger integration of Privacy by Design during product development," says Victor Muntés, vice president of Strategic Research, CA Technologies. "With the advent of GDPR, organizations will have to prove they are protecting data in the best possible way. As the pace of software development accelerates, the PDP4E research will help innovate new ways for PbD to be built into the development of new applications and help to comply with the GDPR and other global requirements."

CA Technologies is tasked with discovering the market requirements for PbD in the context of GDPR and ensuring the tools and methodologies emerging from the research are aligned around those market needs. CA will also develop a risk management tool to identify, assess and mitigate the privacy and data protection risks.

The research results will be tested across two pilot programs, chosen because of their relevance to PbD: a fintech application domain and a smart grid energy application domain. The results will subsequently be promoted among engineering groups, such as Eclipse (a community of software developers) or IPEN (a community of privacy engineering stakeholders). An open Alliance for Privacy and Data Protection Engineering is also planned as a follow-up to the project, building on that community and the synergies among the participating partners.

*This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 787034.

