Content solutions technology provider Ingenta announced a value-added reseller partnership with Greece-based Athens Technology Center on Monday, which it said extended the breadth of solutions that it could offer to new and existing customers, and expand its product reach. The AIM-traded firm said the strategic partnership would allow Ingenta to market ATC's complementary product suite alongside its own, and to embed them within existing Ingenta products, allowing it to offer "even more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...