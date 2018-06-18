Irish gold and zinc exploration company Connemara Mining announced results from hole G11-2638-01 at the Stonepark Zinc Project on Monday, which was drilled into a key area of known high-grade mineralisation on the presumed eastern edge of the recently-announced maiden inferred mineral resource estimate. The AIM-traded firm's joint venture partner, Group Eleven Resources, is the project operator. It said the G11-2638-01 hole intersected 5.40m of 25.0% zinc and 7.2% lead, and 12.2 g/t silver, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...