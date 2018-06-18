sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,02 Euro		0,00
-1,96 %
WKN: A0X958 ISIN: IE00B2357X72 Ticker-Symbol: 48O 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONNEMARA MINING COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONNEMARA MINING COMPANY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONNEMARA MINING COMPANY PLC
CONNEMARA MINING COMPANY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONNEMARA MINING COMPANY PLC0,02-1,96 %