Specialist pharmaceutical reformulation company N4 Pharma updated the market on its 'Nuvec' programme on Monday, in respect of the delivery of DNA/RNA. The AIM-traded firm described Nuvec is a "novel therapeutic nanoparticle platform" designed to deliver DNA/RNA into cells to generate proteins in situ. Its strategy for the development of Nuvec technology would be determined by the level of immune response directed towards a protein antigen generated from the DNA/RNA loaded onto the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...