Power and data cabling company Volex issued its preliminary results for the year ended 1 April on Monday, reporting a small improvement in revenue to $322.4m from $319.6m a year earlier. The AIM-traded firm said its underlying operating profit was $11.5m, up from $9.1m, while on a statutory basis it swung to an operating profit of $8.8m, from a loss of $6.6m in the 2017 financial year. Basic earnings per share were 4.4 US cents, compared to a loss of 7.9 cents per share, while underlying diluted ...

