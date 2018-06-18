Most markets in Asia ended their Monday sessions in the red, as investors started their week digesting tightening trade tensions between the United States and China. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.75% at 22,680.33, as the yen strengthened 0.19% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.45. Shipping firms were the biggest losers in Tokyo, with that subindex down 3.93% on the Topix, while oil plays lost 3.71% and steel producers were off 1.73%. On the mainland, markets were closed for a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...